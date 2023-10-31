Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    News

    Mary Lou Retton Says She Is Not Ready to Share Health Battle

    By

    Oct 31, 2023 , , , ,
    Mary Lou Retton Says She Is Not Ready to Share Health Battle

    Jonathan Daniel/Getty

    Iconic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who spent weeks fighting for her life in intensive care with severe pneumonia, says she is “continuing to slowly recover” a week after being released from the hospital.

    “I know this recovery is a long and slow process,” the 1984 Olympic champion wrote on Instagram on Monday.

    Retton’s health crisis came to light three weeks ago when one of her daughters took to social media to announce that the 55-year-old ex-athlete could not breathe on her own.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Russians are hunting the Ukrainian drone pilots destroying their tanks and firing everything they’ve got, if they pick up their electronic trail, operator says

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Cops Were Warned About Maine Gunman’s Declining Mental Health in May

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Elderly Man Who Used Wheelchair Let a Woman Live With Him to Help. Then, She and Her Boyfriend Killed Him

    Oct 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Russians are hunting the Ukrainian drone pilots destroying their tanks and firing everything they’ve got, if they pick up their electronic trail, operator says

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Cops Were Warned About Maine Gunman’s Declining Mental Health in May

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Mary Lou Retton Says She Is Not Ready to Share Health Battle

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Elderly Man Who Used Wheelchair Let a Woman Live With Him to Help. Then, She and Her Boyfriend Killed Him

    Oct 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy