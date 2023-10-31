Mary Lou Retton Says She Is Not Ready to Share Health Battle

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Iconic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who spent weeks fighting for her life in intensive care with severe pneumonia, says she is “continuing to slowly recover” a week after being released from the hospital.

“I know this recovery is a long and slow process,” the 1984 Olympic champion wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Retton’s health crisis came to light three weeks ago when one of her daughters took to social media to announce that the 55-year-old ex-athlete could not breathe on her own.

