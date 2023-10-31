Matthew Perry’s Ex Pens Moving Tribute to ‘Complicated’ Relationship

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Matthew Perry’s former fiancée looked back on the magic and pain of their “complicated” relationship in a touching Instagram tribute to the late actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was,” Molly Hurwitz began her Monday post. “And he really was very talented.”

The 32-year-old literary manager’s caption, next to a photo of Perry in silhouette against a snowy city landscape, went on to recall how the pair sat down to rewatch Friends ahead of the reunion special that aired on HBO in May 2021.

