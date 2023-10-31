Skims Launches New Faux Nipple Bra to Help Fight Climate Change

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Skims.

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped a new ad campaign featuring the inclusive shapewear brand’s latest launch last week, the Ultimate Nipple Bra. The cleverly self-aware, titillating video (pun intended, obviously) announcing the latest drop features Kardashian modeling the new faux-nipple-adorned undergarment worn under a seamless fitted t-shirt while the newly minted actress details how the drop will help fight climate change. Honestly, I’m equally as taken with her performance in the Skims advert as many critics are with her performance in the latest American Horror Story installment.

It’s not just the clever wordplay, Kim’s sharp, cheeky line delivery, or even the fact that Skims will be donating a portion of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra to 1% for the Planet, which lends this otherwise light-hearted; I also want the bra because, despite its novelty, it’s just undeniably cool— whether or not I find it sexy is still yet to be determined. Regardless, who doesn’t want hard nipples that “unlike the icebergs” won’t go anywhere as the world continues to melt? Just admit it—I did!

