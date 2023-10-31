Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    News

    Seth Meyers Knows Why Ivanka Testimony Freaks Out Trump

    By

    Oct 31, 2023 , , , , ,
    Seth Meyers Knows Why Ivanka Testimony Freaks Out Trump

    NBC

    Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron—the judge in Donald Trump’s $250 million civil fraud trial in New York—ordered Ivanka Trump to testify in the case against her dad. And Seth Meyers can’t imagine that decision is sitting well with the former POTUS.

    “You know Trump is freaked out about Ivanka having to testify, because she seems like she might actually know shit,” says Meyers. “I have to believe she’s the only child Trump trusted to do actual business. Ivanka was crunching numbers while Eric was covering his face in Rogaine and Don Jr. was out sitting on that stump.”

    “Ivanka taking the stand is bad for Trump because she’s the only one who can actually stand,” the Late Night host said of the notoriously posture-challenged Trump family.”They all stand like they forgot to take the hanger out of their shirts,” joked Meyers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    China: Shenzhou-16 astronauts return to Earth

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Venezuelan court suspends outcome of opposition primary

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Americans who make $100,000 to $149,999 a year are are most likely to describe their jobs as ‘annoying,’ a new survey says

    Oct 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    China: Shenzhou-16 astronauts return to Earth

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Venezuelan court suspends outcome of opposition primary

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Americans who make $100,000 to $149,999 a year are are most likely to describe their jobs as ‘annoying,’ a new survey says

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Seth Meyers Knows Why Ivanka Testimony Freaks Out Trump

    Oct 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy