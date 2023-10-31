Grand Jury Indicts Mom of Missing 6-Year-Old Boy on Murder Charges

City of Everman

Months since police provided information over the mystery case of a missing 6-year-old Texas boy, authorities on Monday confirmed a significant update.

Marking a year this week since Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last verified to be seen alive, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer confirmed a grand jury issued four indictments on Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, including capital murder, two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning without the intent to return.

Spencer said the indictments will “significantly support” efforts to apprehend and extradite Cindy back to the United States, adding that teams are already working with U.S. Marshals on those efforts.

