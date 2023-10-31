🔴 Live: Urgent ceasefire ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians says UN agency

An immediate ceasefire is now “a matter of life and death for millions” in Palestine, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday, warning that basic services are crumbling in Gaza and medicine, food, water and fuel are running out. Thailand’s foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

