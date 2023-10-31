Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: Urgent ceasefire ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians says UN agency

    By

    Oct 31, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: Urgent ceasefire ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians says UN agency

    An immediate ceasefire is now “a matter of life and death for millions” in Palestine, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday, warning that basic services are crumbling in Gaza and medicine, food, water and fuel are running out. Thailand’s foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden signs order on AI safeguards days ahead of international security summit

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel envoy wears yellow star at UN

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s wealth just dropped below $200 billion for the first time since June

    Oct 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden signs order on AI safeguards days ahead of international security summit

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel envoy wears yellow star at UN

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    🔴 Live: Urgent ceasefire ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians says UN agency

    Oct 31, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s wealth just dropped below $200 billion for the first time since June

    Oct 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy