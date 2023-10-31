Colorado Doctor Sleeps in Gaza Parking During ‘Medieval’ War Siege

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Danny Preston

Dr. Barbara Zind, a 68-year-old American pediatrician from Colorado, arrived in Gaza just a day before all hell broke loose.

It was Oct. 6 and the start of Zind’s eighth visit to the enclave as a volunteer physician, her 32-year-old son, Danny Preston, told The Daily Beast from his home in Denver.

The pediatrician has been stuck in Gaza ever since, watching as horror after horror unfolds in a war that has killed some 8,000 Palestinians in the besieged strip so far, according to health ministry reports.

