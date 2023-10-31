Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for October 31, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

One year without president… emptiness, collapse, and lingering nightmare of war

Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

Berri aware of risks, deems Lebanon ldquo;not prepared for warrdquo;

Nasrallah heading towards escalation… Mikati: No reassurances from Hezbollahnbsp;

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

Lebanese borders witness escalating fire trade as Israelrsquo;s threats grownbsp;

Increasing regional, international advice to keep Lebanon away from war

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

Nasrallah#39;s silence confuses enemy#39;s assessments: A shift in political battle?

