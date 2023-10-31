South Lebanon’s western sector witnesses cautious calm after night of heavy enemy bombardment

NNA – A state of cautious calm prevailed in south Lebanonrsquo;s western sector on Tuesday morning, with enemy reconnaissance overflights recorded in the countryrsquo;s southern airspace, our reporter said.nbsp;

During the night, the scope of Israeli bombardments increased as military planes and helicopters launched several raids targeting the surroundings of Naqoura, Alma Al-Chaab, Rmeish, Al-Dhahira, Chihin, and Yater, as well as those adjacent to Zabqin and Al-Batam Mountains, where guided missiles fell on nearby houses.

Enemy shelling also targeted villages adjacent to the Blue Line near Ras Al- Naqoura military headquarters.

Meanwhile, the enemy fired flare bombs into the sky over the western and central sectors, as well as incendiary shells into the forests adjacent to the Blue Line while UNIFIL forces sounded sirens several times during the night.

===========R.H.