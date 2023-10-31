UN Secretary-General delivers Peace Message in Lumbini, Nepal

NNA – The following are UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres remarks ndash; Peace Message (as delivered in Lumbini, Nepal):nbsp;

ldquo;Ladies and gentlemen,

It is an honour to be here in Lumbini ndash; a site of spirituality, serenity, and peace.nbsp;nbsp;

And I am deeply moved to have been invited, to be here and to pay tribute to Lord Buddha.

This is a place to reflect on the teachings of Lord Buddha. And to consider what his message of peace, interdependence, and compassion, means in todayrsquo;s troubled world.nbsp;nbsp;

Humanity is at war with nature and at war with itself.nbsp;nbsp;

In the Middle East, Ukraine, the Sahel, Sudan and many other places around the world, conflict is raging.nbsp;nbsp;

Global rules and institutions are being undermined as human rights and international law are trampled.nbsp;nbsp;

Ordinary people ndash; children, women, and men ndash; pay the highest price in appalling loss of life and human suffering.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

A record number of people have fled their homes to escape violence, conflict, and persecution.nbsp;nbsp;

Poverty and inequality are rife.nbsp;nbsp;

And the impacts of the climate crisis are mounting ndash; with floods, fires, and droughts taking lives and destroying livelihoods around the world, including here in Nepal, as I could witness in my two visits today and yesterday.

In these troubled times, my message to the world from the tranquil gardens of Lumbini is simple:nbsp;nbsp;

Humanity has a choice.nbsp;nbsp;

The path to peace is ours to take.nbsp;nbsp;

It is not always an easy one. Challenges may look insurmountable. Problems may feel overwhelming.nbsp;nbsp;

But guided by Lord Buddharsquo;s timeless example, I believe it is a vision we can make real through action:nbsp;nbsp;

Action to protect the rights and dignity of all;nbsp;nbsp;

Action to heal, bridge divides, and build trust and understanding;nbsp;

Action to make the Sustainable Development Goals a reality, especially for the benefit of the most vulnerable;nbsp;nbsp;

And action to end the assault on our planet by rapidly reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and restoring biodiversity.nbsp;nbsp;

Across the ages, Lord Buddharsquo;s message of compassion, non-violence and interdependence calls to us all, and inspires us all ndash; reminding us of our common humanity and the connectedness of all things.nbsp;nbsp;

Dear Friends,nbsp;nbsp;

Peace is more than a noble vision,nbsp;nbsp;

It is a rallying cry.nbsp;nbsp;

And it is an appeal I make today.nbsp;nbsp;

From these sacred gardens, I call on the world to act now for peace.nbsp;

And I thank you.rdquo;

