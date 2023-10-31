Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    New Homeowners Find Rotting Body of Alabama Teenager in Backyard Freezer

    Homeowners cleaning their new house in Alabama over the weekend made a disturbing discovery in an overturned freezer in the backyard: a severely decomposed human body.

    Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said deputies were called to the scene in Headland on Sunday. He said the remains are thought to be those of 19-year-old Logan Michael Halstead. Halstead’s parents—the previous tenants at the house—have now been charged with abuse of a corpse.

    Michael Shane Halstead, 44, and Karen Tysinger Halstead, 43, rented the property but left over a month ago after skipping rent payments, according to WDHN. The house’s owner then sold it to the new buyers, who found the teenager’s body on Sunday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

