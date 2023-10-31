MoH: Death toll in Gaza and the West Bank rises to 8,382

NNA -nbsp;The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation forces aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, since October 7, has risen to 8,382 dead and more than 23,000 wounded.

The Ministry said in its daily report issued today that 8,260 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, and 122 others in the West Bank, while more than 21,000 citizens were wounded in the Strip, and about 2,050 in the West Bank.

The Ministry stated in its report that 73% of the slain Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were children, women and the elderly.

It said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), which is the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, has almost exhausted its fuel reserves and has begun to reduce its operations significantly, indicating that 117 trucks are the total number of trucks that have entered through the Rafah crossing since October 21st, as The World Health Organization is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to facilitate the delivery of supplies to hospitals.

The Ministry added that 34% of Gaza#39;s hospitals are not functioning, and 65% of primary health care centers are closed, while more than 37,000 people among the displaced suffer from non-communicable diseases, including 4,600 pregnant women, and 380 postpartum cases requiring medical care among the displaced, while 15 % of the displaced suffer from various disabilities, adding that most shelter centers are not equipped and lack mattresses and medical beds.

Regarding the attack on health personnel, 124 health personnel were killed, more than 100 were injured, while 50 ambulances were damaged, including 25 that were completely out of service.

The Ministry of Health estimated the number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip at about 1,4 million, with 629,000 people living in 150 emergency shelters designated for UNRWA.

The report indicated that 45% of the housing units in the Gaza Strip were destroyed as a result of the violent bombardment launched by the occupation army by air, land and sea since the start of the aggression on October 7th.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the shelter centers are overloaded by 250%, which poses a risk of disease outbreaks, noting that many victims are still missing under the rubble.

It pointed out that the World Health Organization documented 118 attacks on health care in the West Bank, affecting 99 ambulances, including 67 obstructions to the provision of health care, 61 physical violence attacks against health teams, and 19 cases of detention of health employees and ambulances, noting that the health sector also witnessed 12 military inspection cases.–SANAnbsp;

