Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri follows up on South Lebanon situation, meets Caretaker Defense Minister, former minister Aridi, South Governor

    By

    Oct 31, 2023

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, with whom he broached the general situation and the latest political and field developments, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border areas with occupied Palestine.

    Speaker Berri also met former Minister Ghazi Aridi, nbsp;over the current developments.

    Among Speaker Berri#39;s itinerant visitors for today had been South Lebanon Governor, Anwar Daou, who briefed the Speaker on the situation in the south and the extent of preparedness to deal with the repercussions resulting from the escalating Israeli attacks targeting border villages and towns.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

