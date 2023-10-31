Hezbollah operation thwarts Israeli ambush near Khazzan Hill

NNA – Hezbollah fighters successfully uncovered and neutralized an ambush by an Israeli military force near Khazzan Hill in South Lebanon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Martyr Hussein Mansourrsquo;s Brigade executed a precise and daring operation, using guided missiles to strike the enemy, causing significant casualties and thwarting their sinister plans.

ldquo;On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, precisely at 12:22 PM, the vigilant members of the Islamic Resistance of the Israeli occupation forces, known as the Mujahideen, were meticulously monitoring the border,rdquo; the Islamic Resistance said in its statement.

ldquo;During this surveillance, they successfully uncovered an ambush set by an Israeli military contingent stationed at Khazzan Hill, in the vicinity of the Al-Asi site. In a swift and heroic response, the Martyrrsquo;s Brigade of the valiant Hussein Mansour targeted the enemy force with precision-guided missiles,rdquo; the statement went on to say.

It concluded by saying that ldquo;the strike resulted in direct hits, causing significant casualties among the enemy, with several members killed or wounded.rdquo;

