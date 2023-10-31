Israeli army: Red Sea long-range missile intercepted by Arrow system

NNA – The Arrow air defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from the ldquo;Red Sea areardquo; at Israel, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s military said on Tuesday.nbsp;

Air Force systems tracked the missilersquo;s trajectory, and intercepted it ldquo;at the most appropriate operational time and locationrdquo;, a statement issued by the Israeli army said.nbsp;

ldquo;The missile is believed to have been launched by Houthis in Yemen, aimed for the southernmost city of Eilat,rdquo; the statement added.nbsp;

=========R.H.