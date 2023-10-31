Cops Shoot Unarmed Woman in a Hijab

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Paris opened fire on a woman in a subway station on Tuesday morning after she reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threatened to blow herself up.

Sources told local media outlets that the woman made worrying comments to fellow passengers further up the line before arriving at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand Metro station where she was confronted by officers. The Paris public prosecutor’s office said the woman then “refused to comply with the police officers’ orders and threatened to blow herself up.”

An officer then shot the woman in the abdomen, according to Actu17, and she received medical treatment at the station before being taken to a hospital. “The woman’s vital prognosis is in jeopardy,” the prosecutor’s office said.

