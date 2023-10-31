WHO warns of ‘imminent public health catastrophe’ in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;A quot;public health catastrophequot; is imminent in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to infrastructure.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier warned of the risk of civilian deaths not directly linked tonbsp;Israeli bombardment.

quot;It#39;s an imminent public health catastrophe that looms with the mass displacement, the overcrowding, the damage to water and sanitation infrastructure,quot; Lindmeier told reporters.nbsp;– Reuters

==================== L.Y