NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement, in which it said: ldquo;At precisely 14:30 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance launched guided missiles, targeting a Merkava tank in the proximity of the Branit Barracks, resulting in the tankrsquo;s destruction and inflicting casualties among its crew, with fatalities and injuries.rdquo;

