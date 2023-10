NNA – Pakistan#39;snbsp;Ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athar, on Tuesdaynbsp;welcomed at the Embassy,nbsp;Head of Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Fadi Alame,nbsp;and Head of Health Housenbsp;Committee, MP Dr. Bilal Abdallah.

Discussions reportedly touched onnbsp;current regional political and security situation.

