Mikati discusses “national emergency plan” with UN’s Riza, meets economic delegation

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met at the Grand Serail with United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, in the presence of Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor, Ziad Mikati.

    Discussions touched on the ldquo;National Emergency Planrdquo; prepared by the National Crisis and Disaster Management Coordination Committee, in cooperation with international organizations.

    Premier Mikati later met with the President of the Lebanese Economic and Social Council, Charles Arbid, the Councilrsquo;s Vice-President, Saad El-Din Hamidi Saqr, and the Head of the General Labor Confederation, Bechara al-Asmar.

