Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    Over 400 Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee camp

    Oct 31, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;At least 400 Palestinians, either killed or wounded, on Tuesday after Israeli warplanes hit the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

    Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bozzom said in a press statement sent to Xinhua that quot;Israeli warplanes bombed a residential neighborhood in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip with seven bombs, each carrying a thousand tons of explosives.quot;

    quot;The Israeli bombing destroyed the entire residential neighborhood,quot; al-Bozzom added. Earlier in the day, the Israeli forces entered northern Gaza and were stationed in the Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighborhood in the Palestinian enclave, according to the ministry. — Xinhua

