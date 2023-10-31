Kataeb Party: Government should prevent catastrophe instead of addressing its repercussions

NNA -nbsp;During its weekly meeting, chaired by Kataeb Leader MP Samy Gemayel, the Kataeb Political Bureau discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

The Kataeb Political Bureau also reviewed a number of reports concerning this matter, taking into consideration the escalation in southern Lebanon.

After the meeting, the following statement was issued

1-The Kataeb Political Bureau considers that the violations that have occurred in the past few weeks against the people of Gaza, which contradict all international laws, as war crimes against humanity, saying that the most vulnerable civilians, including children and the elderly are the ones who are paying the heaviest price for these crimes.

It calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to all these transgressions, under the risk of undermining the legitimacy of the United Nations in resolving global crises.

The Kataeb Political Bureau believes that the continuation of conflict in the region as bargaining chip used by Iran and Hezbollah, allowing them to hide behind the pretext of defending the Palestinian cause while maintaining their power and using their weapons as pressure tool to achieve multifaceted gains in negotiations led by Tehran.

It also believes that this strategy aims to establish itself as a key player in the region and a major player in the world, at the expense of the peoples of the region and their future.

The Kataeb Political Bureau affirms that time has come to reach a final solution to the conflict that has been ongoing for more than 75 years, indicating that Palestinians have the right to live in a viable state of their own, and they should not remain a scattered people in various countries around the world.

It also emphasizes the necessity of compelling all parties to implement international resolutions, starting with the two-state solution that was initiated in Beirut.

2-The Kataeb Political Bureau rejects Lebanonrsquo;s fate being determined by the agenda of an armed party or a foreign country#39;s foreign minister, stressing that the Lebanese government and the prime minister are responsible for taking the necessary measures to prevent Lebanon from being dragged into the ongoing war and instruct the legitimate forces to put an end to calls for arming, weapon deployment, and legitimizing missile launches led by armed factions.

The Kataeb Party also urges the immediate deployment of the Lebanese army along the borders to protect the country, in accordance with Resolution 1701, in coordination with peacekeeping forces.

The Kataeb Political Bureau calls on the Parliament Speaker to convene a session to discuss a Lebanese plan that safeguards the country and upholds the state#39;s right to decide on war and peace, protecting it from any slide into an inevitable catastrophe.

This call is made instead of holding sub-sessions that discuss the aftermath of a war that the Lebanese did not decide on and will only bring more tragedies and collapse to the Lebanese people.– Kataeb.org

