Rachel Zoe’s Favorite Laundry Detergent Comes In a Mess-Free Spray Bottle

Laundry is one of those chores that I actually don’t mind doing. I enjoy taking care of my clothes, and I love it when they come out of the dryer slightly warm, smelling good, and, of course, are fresh and clean. But if there’s an easier way to do something I love, I’m always game to try it, so when I heard that celebrity wardrobe stylist, fashion designer, and media mogul Rachel Zoe trusts a specific detergent for her and her family’s garments, I knew I had to try it.

Rachel Zoe recently shared in a paid Instagram post that she, too, actually loves to do laundry, and she uses MyKirei by KAO Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent, an ultra-concentrated plant-based detergent that comes in a small, lightweight spray bottle, as opposed to a large plastic jug. You simply spray the detergent directly into your washing machine and wash your clothes normally—no mess, no hassle, and no guesswork. MyKirei by KAO is an incredibly thoughtful and sustainable brand, and the brand is committed to creating products that are gentle to the consumer and the environment.

