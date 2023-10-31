Selena Gomez Is Being Dragged for Her ‘Ignorant’ Statement on Israel

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to break their silence on the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine. On Monday night, around the same time she was photographed at a Los Angeles Lakers game, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on her Instagram Stories that she’s been “taking a break from social media” due to the “violence and terror” happening in the world.

“People being tortured or killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she wrote. “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

The 31-year-old’s post continued, “I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for anyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.” She then posted a black-and-white throwback photo of her younger half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, adding, “Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”

