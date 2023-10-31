Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Was a Gift, Seth Meyers Says

    When Late Night host Seth Meyers appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this week, he dug into the high level of difficulty posed by the challenge of hosting Saturday Night Live. But Taylor Swift, who hosted SNL in 2009 when she was just 19, made the gig look easy, Meyers told Stern.

    While most hosts deliver monologues written by in-house staffers to kick off their episode, Swift wrote a song—deftly titled “Monologue Song”—for the occasion, Meyers recalled. In it, she touched on all the tabloid headlines about her at the time: the rumors that she was dating Twilight star Taylor Lautner, her breakup with Joe Jonas, and the Kanye West VMA stage-crashing incident, which had taken place just months prior.

    “I like writing songs about douchebags who cheat on me / But I’m not gonna say that in my monologue,” Swift sang on the SNL stage. “I like writing their names into songs so they’re ashamed to go in public / But I’m not gonna say that in my monologue.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

