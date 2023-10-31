‘Utter Clowns’: It’s Knives Out Over Maine State Police Massacre Response

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Infighting among Maine law enforcement reached a boiling point this week, with local authorities alleging that Maine State Police botched its manhunt for Robert Card—the gunman who ruthlessly killed 18 people and injured a dozen others last week.

A deputy from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office went on a tirade against Maine State Police, grilling the agency for its handling of the manhunt and lack of communication with its law enforcement partners.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Deputy Jon Guay called the department’s leadership “utter clowns” who he wouldn’t hire “to manage the morning rush at Dunkin Donuts, much less an investigation of this size.”

