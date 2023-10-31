Minot, North Dakota – Court documents pertaining to the case of a Minot woman accused of using anti-freeze to poison her longtime boyfriend reveal her expectation of inheriting more than $30 million upon his demise, according to reports. The accused, 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer, was apprehended following an investigation that spanned over a month and was connected to the death of her 51-year-old partner, Steven Riley.

Minot law enforcement records show that an ambulance was dispatched to the residence of Riley and Kenoyer on September 4. Riley passed away at a Bismarck hospital the subsequent day, prompting friends and family of Riley to express their concerns about Kenoyer’s potential involvement in his poisoning. The criminal complaint suggests that Kenoyer believed Riley intended to leave her after receiving his inheritance.

During a search of their home, authorities found a Windex bottle believed to contain anti-freeze. Additionally, a beer bottle and a plastic mug, both suspected of holding anti-freeze, were found in the garage. Kenoyer contended that Riley had been consuming alcohol heavily and had suffered from heatstroke the day before.

However, an autopsy determined that Riley had not consumed alcohol.

The post North Dakota Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Boyfriend With Poison; Police Cite “Financial Motives” appeared first on Breaking911.