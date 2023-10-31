Maui’s police department released body camera and dashcam footage on Monday, revealing the harrowing efforts of officers as they rushed to evacuate residents during the deadly wildfire that swept through the historic town of Lahaina in August.

The 16-minute compilation captures the officers’ race against time, as they tirelessly knocked on doors and implored residents to vacate their homes. As the approaching flames and thickening smoke intensified the danger, the urgency in their voices heightened.

“This town is on fire. Multiple have died,” one officer says. “We don’t want everybody to die.” At least 97 individuals perished in the Maui wildfires, with more than 2,000 structures, primarily homes, being reduced to ashes.

The post WATCH: Body Camera Footage Shows Officers Racing to Evacuate Lahaina Residents | “This Town is on Fire” appeared first on Breaking911.