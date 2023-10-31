Bestselling Author Sarah Maas’ ‘A Court of Frost and Starlight’ Banned By North Carolina Library Board

picture alliance

An advisory board for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina voted Tuesday morning to remove Sarah J. Maas’ bestselling young adult fantasy novel A Court of Frost and Starlight from school library shelves.

“The Central Media Advisory Committee met this morning to address appeals to three books: Tricks by Ellen Hopkins, A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas, and Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) by L.C. Rosen,” the committee told The Daily Beast in a statement. “As a result of this meeting and much discussion, the Committee voted to retain Tricks and Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts). While the committee voted to remove the physical copies of A Court of Frost and Starlight, it supports student access to the digital version of the text through ONE Access, a partnership with the CM Public Library. Parents may opt out if they do not want their students to access the title that way.”

The decision came after the committee received a complaint from a parent who objected to the “adult themes and sexual content” in the book, Queen City News reported.

