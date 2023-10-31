James Comer Now Wants to Wrap Up Biden Impeachment Probe ‘ASAP’

YouTube

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) indicated on Tuesday that the impeachment inquiry he’s spearheading against President Joe Biden is in the “downhill phase” as he looks to “wrap it up as soon as possible.”

The announcement that Comer wants to quickly finish up his probe into the “Biden crime family” comes a week after he admitted he didn’t want to hold any more public hearings, claiming he “can do more with” depositions. In the inquiry’s only hearing last month, Comer was roundly mocked after his own witnesses said there wasn’t enough evidence to support an impeachment.

Appearing on serial plagiarist Benny Johnson’s YouTube show on Tuesday, Comer repeated his familiar mantra that the House GOP’s investigation had found evidence to support their allegations of bribery and the president criminally profiting from his family’s foreign business dealings.

Read more at The Daily Beast.