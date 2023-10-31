Man Armed With Rifle Killed by Cops Outside Maine Police Station

RUMFORD, Maine – Late on Monday, law enforcement officers in Maine fatally shot a man who reportedly approached them with a rifle outside a police station. Sean Dyment, a 23-year-old resident of Canton, Maine, was shot by deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

This occurred while they were in conversation with a local resident near the Rumford police station regarding a vehicle that the individual claimed had been tailing them, according to a statement released on the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. As they were speaking with the complainant, a vehicle matching the provided description pulled up to the station.

At this point, Dyment confronted the officers while brandishing a rifle, resulting in his being shot, the statement said. Dyment was subsequently transported to Rumford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Sheriff’s Office did not confirm whether Dyment was the driver of the vehicle.

Both deputies involved in the incident, Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort, have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is underway.

