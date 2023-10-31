North Dakota Politician Charged With Traveling to Czech Republic for Sex With Minor

Fargo (DOJ) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Raymon Everett Holmberg, a/k/a Sean Evans, for Child Sex Tourism and Receipt of Child Pornography. Holmberg, age 79, from Grand Forks, ND, a former [Republican] North Dakota State Senator, was indicted on October 26, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota and appeared for an initial appearance and arraignment today.

The Indictment alleges that beginning in June 2011 through November 2016, Holmberg repeatedly traveled from North Dakota to Prague, Czech Republic, for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts (Child Sex Tourism) with a person under the age of 18 years. It also alleges that on November 24, 2012, and continuing until March 4, 2013, Holmberg received and attempted to receive child pornography depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Holmberg has entered a not guilty plea to matters alleged in the Indictment and an initial trial date has been scheduled for December 5, 2023.

