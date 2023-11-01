Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Robert De Niro Chews Out Ex-Assistant on the Witness Stand

    Actor Robert De Niro erupted on the witness stand on Tuesday, forcefully chastising his former personal assistant who’s suing him for allegedly being an abusive boss.

    “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!” the Oscar-winning actor shouted across the packed Manhattan federal courtroom to his former employee, Graham Chase Robinson. The outburst came after Robinson’s lawyer asked De Niro whether he’d ever audibly urinated while on the phone with his executive assistant.

    “Give me a break with this stuff. You got us all here for this?” he added, according to Deadline. “I don’t take liberties with people who work for me.”

