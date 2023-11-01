RAW VIDEO: Officer Shoots at Knife-Wielding Suspect Inside Denver Whole Foods

Denver, Colorado (DPD) — On Thursday, October 19, around 6:15 p.m., Denver Police officers were called to a Whole Foods store near Union Station for a report of someone brandishing a knife. Upon arrival, they found the man, 33-year-old Latif Robinson, with a 13-inch knife. Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect and offered him food, a place to stay, access to a hospital, money and a chance to charge his phone in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

When the man began walking toward an officer, he fired at him. Another officer shot a taser, hitting the man and bringing him down. The initial gunfire did not hit the suspect. The Taser made contact with the suspect and the gunshot struck a freezer.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing a charge of felony menacing, but officials are also seeking to connect the suspect with mental health resources. The store was also evacuated after shoppers were told to take cover.

