Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Sneakers Are Finally Back in Stock

Since the press tour for the comedy No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence has worn an array of outfits that continually prove she’s mastered the high-low, less-is-more look—also now referred to as “quiet-luxury.” Regardless of what you call her sartorial sensibility, the actress’ recent street style looks have cemented her effortless, trend-proof aesthetic—and the protagonist of her recent outfit formula is undoubtedly the Adidas Sambas OG sneakers.

Even before J-Law was spotted sporting the Sambas, the sneaker had already become the “It” shoe of the year. For some time, finding a pair in stock felt equivalent to winning the lottery, especially in the popular black and white colorway. If you love Lawrence’s casual yet surprisingly sophisticated shoe of choice, you’re in luck. The brand’s gender-inclusive Samba OG Sneakers are finally back in stock—with thousands of shoppers singing their praises.

