    Dramatic Video Shows Arizona Police Shooting, Killing Armed Man at Shopping Center

    Nov 1, 2023
    Dramatic Video Shows Arizona Police Shooting, Killing Armed Man at Shopping Center

    TEMPE, AZ (3TV) — The Tempe Police Department released on Monday new edited but graphic body-camera video of an officer shooting and killing an armed man who police said fired at officers near a business during the summer. It happened on Aug. 14 in the northwest corner of Rural and Baseline roads, and it looked like a man, later identified as 45-year-old John Andreyo, was stealing from a car.

    Read more from 3TV here.

