Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    Bar Manager Killed in Maine Shooting Was Subject of Gunman’s Paranoid Delusions

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Bar Manager Killed in Maine Shooting Was Subject of Gunman’s Paranoid Delusions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters/GoFundMe

    An arrest warrant revealed Tuesday that Maine mass shooter Robert Card began unraveling in February after he was dumped by his ex-girlfriend—a woman he met at the same bar he opened fire in last week.

    Card met the unnamed woman at Schemengees Bar & Grille during a cornhole tournament there, a warrant revealed, giving new insight into why Card may have targeted the bar.

    A witness told police that Card would take his ex to eat at the bar along with her two daughters, the warrant said. During those meals, the witness said Card thought people were looking at him and that the bar’s manager, Joey Walker, had “called him gay.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Senegal electoral commission says opposition leader Sonko should be given sponsorship forms

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    What is a TEACH grant?

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Bad news keeps coming for Kyiv as problems far from the battlefield risk making things worse for Ukraine

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Senegal electoral commission says opposition leader Sonko should be given sponsorship forms

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    What is a TEACH grant?

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Bad news keeps coming for Kyiv as problems far from the battlefield risk making things worse for Ukraine

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    ‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dies of ‘Cardiac Event’ at 50

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy