Bar Manager Killed in Maine Shooting Was Subject of Gunman’s Paranoid Delusions

An arrest warrant revealed Tuesday that Maine mass shooter Robert Card began unraveling in February after he was dumped by his ex-girlfriend—a woman he met at the same bar he opened fire in last week.

Card met the unnamed woman at Schemengees Bar & Grille during a cornhole tournament there, a warrant revealed, giving new insight into why Card may have targeted the bar.

A witness told police that Card would take his ex to eat at the bar along with her two daughters, the warrant said. During those meals, the witness said Card thought people were looking at him and that the bar’s manager, Joey Walker, had “called him gay.”

