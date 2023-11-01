Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    ‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dies of ‘Cardiac Event’ at 50

    By

    Nov 1, 2023
    ‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dies of ‘Cardiac Event’ at 50

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG

    Soap opera star Tyler Christopher, best known for his roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died from a “cardiac event” Tuesday morning, a representative confirmed to The Daily Beast. He was 50.

    He played Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016 and Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives, where he won a Daytime Emmy after four previous nominations.

    “This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss,” Chi Lo, his representative, said. “He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Senegal electoral commission says opposition leader Sonko should be given sponsorship forms

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    What is a TEACH grant?

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Bad news keeps coming for Kyiv as problems far from the battlefield risk making things worse for Ukraine

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Senegal electoral commission says opposition leader Sonko should be given sponsorship forms

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    What is a TEACH grant?

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Bad news keeps coming for Kyiv as problems far from the battlefield risk making things worse for Ukraine

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    ‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dies of ‘Cardiac Event’ at 50

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy