‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Dies of ‘Cardiac Event’ at 50

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher, best known for his roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died from a “cardiac event” Tuesday morning, a representative confirmed to The Daily Beast. He was 50.

He played Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016 and Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives, where he won a Daytime Emmy after four previous nominations.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss,” Chi Lo, his representative, said. “He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

