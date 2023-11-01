Elon Musk Goes Buck Wild in Really, Really Long Talk on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

YouTube/The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk made his fourth appearance Tuesday on Joe Rogan’s podcast–and did not disappoint.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Tesla CEO admitted he still wants to fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, joked about Hamas (“Hummus? Chickpeas? Maybe we should cut off chickpea exports”), and spoke in-depth about his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now X, including a wild monologue on the woke “mind virus” and “zombie apocalypse” it threatens to usher in.

The pair were drinking a whiskey-colored liquid and smoking cigars during their conversation, and donned costumes for the podcast’s Halloween episode.

