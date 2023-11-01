Monthly News from Susan Miller — November 2023

Dear Reader,

September and October turned out to be hard months for me. Since 2009, I have had low vision in my left eye and almost no vision in my dominant (right) eye, leaving me temporarily blind from a severe infection. I got it on September 15. Now, after six weeks, I can see the screen of my computer, and I can now see my face in the mirror. My vision is not perfect yet, but it is coming along nicely.

My doctor, based here in New York, does clinical trials, and has written books on the hereditary eye condition I was born with—today he was relieved and elated to see my progress. He has been seeing me every three days since mid-September, so now I can drop down to a once-a-week visits. I am much better. He said this could have gone either way and that the infection could have gone “catastrophic,” but luckily, the bacteria I had picked was treatable. He wants me to go slowly with my writing and the use of my eyes, so this month I did not write a long forecast.

I had written a long summary (8,300 words) for November before I became ill, so we will post that work.

My “Daily Astrology Zone” forecasts that you receive either through my “Astrology Zone Horoscopes” app from Apple App Store and Google Play or through email is something I write five months ahead, so you will continue to receive those forecasts from me (both the long, premium subscriber daily forecast or shorter free edition), as you always have.

To make up for November’s shorter than usual forecast, I am again doing a long AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) session on Discord.com on Sunday November 5 from 5 PM to 8 PM ET (10 PM to 1 AM GMT). It will be held in the General Chat area. My group sessions are lots of fun, for they are audio—we can hear each other speak in our cozy private room. (No typing!) I have a moderator, Evangeline Joy, who is also my tech, and she keeps things organized. Readers come from all over the world, so the questions are fascinating and wide-ranging. I do these General Chat audio sessions twice a month, and I am open to hearing your suggestions of the best time of day and day of the week to hold them.

If you are new to Discord, you will need this private invitation to join our group—our server is called #Astrologyzone. (Discord uses the # sign.) Use this private invite: https://discord.gg/UsjnZ3YJPk.

Discord requires that you sign up prior to entering their server to prove you are not a bot, so don’t wait until the last minute to join our November 5 session at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT). You may want to get verified now by Discord. When you are admitted, say hello to other readers already there—you will find this to be a very friendly social media platform.

If you’ve already become a member of Discord, you know that you can enter the General Chat room whenever you’d like. Be sure to get the free Discord app for your computer and for your smart phone—it’s easy to use. If you don’t have the app, a fast way to get in to our session once you are verified is to use this link:

https://discord.gg/dvQWJ3P6?event=1168596976443592795

or you can just click here.

I aim to do two Ask Me Anything sessions a month, and I am now listing those AMA sessions under Appearances on my home page of Astrology Zone (scroll down a little “below the fold” of the screen to see it).

I finished my Year Ahead 2024 Astrological Wall Calendar in August—I write every word so you can trust what you read on all the important days of the year. My calendar has 13 months, January 2024 through January 2025.

The manuscript went to my editor, Edward Rubinstein, over the weekend of September 2-4. Edward is in Philadelphia, and when finished, it was sent to be laid out by our Creative Director, Michelle Roque in Los Angeles. We went through three thorough edits together. After that, Edward goes through every word carefully several more times. Edward also gets the copyright filed and ISBN bar code, while Sarah Miller, who consults me on digital from her offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix, gets our QR codes. Then we take a deep breath and say, we are ready to go to press! Edward then goes to the printer to check the final copy as it’s being printed.

That is always one of the most exciting days of the year for me. We went to press on October 23 and 24, and now the calendar’s thick archival paper has to dry on metal racks for a week. When ready, the calendar pages go to the bindery. After that, they are tenderly packed and trucked to our fulfillment house outside of Philadelphia. You can begin to order your Year Ahead 2024 Astrological Wall Calendar here.

We should be able to begin shipping orders on or about November 9, so if you like, you can put your order in now. I kept the calendar price at $26.99 each plus shipping. I always pick up any VAT tax imposed on orders outside the US. You can see the cover of my new 2024 astrological calendar on the homepage of AstrologyZone.com.

As always, my new calendar will showcase the world of French artist Izak Zenou, who I discovered when he drew all the fashionable skinny girls for his client, Henri Bendel, the chic, now closed, Fifth Avenue retailer.

Let’s stay in touch—here are my social media handles.

Stay in touch through your favorite social media platform. My assistant is helping me post.

Twitter (X): @astrologyzone (I’m back!)

Instagram: @astrologyzone

Threads: @astrologyzone

Discord: #astrologyzone

Facebook: Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone (red dress)

Thank you for all your good wishes! I am sure your prayers helped me get well. I am so excited that I am starting to be able to write again!

Warmly,

Susan

The post Monthly News from Susan Miller — November 2023 appeared first on Susan Miller Astrology Zone.