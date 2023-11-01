Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    ‘The Daily Show’ Gets in on THOSE Rumors About DeSantis’ Boots

    The Daily Show on Tuesday took a swipe at the footwear choices of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has denied that he wears lifts in his boots despite many people pointing out that something about them looks a bit strange.

    After the topic came up on Fox News, former President Donald Trump posted about it, and POLITICO spoke with three shoe experts, it was guest host Charlamagne tha God’s turn.

    “You know your campaign is going terribly wrong when people only want to talk about your shoes,” he said after playing a clip of the Florida governor being asked about it during a podcast appearance Monday. “‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll get to Israel-Palestine in a second. First, what the f**k is up with those boots, bro?’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

