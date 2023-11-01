Trump Lawyer Claims Jail Is ‘Not Even Something We Think About’

Newsmax

As former President Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges in four jurisdictions, his lawyer in his civil fraud trial in New York insisted during an interview Tuesday that the prospect of jail is “not even something we think about.”

When asked by Newsmax host Carl Higbie whether it’s logistically possible for Trump, as a former president, to be jailed, Alina Habba didn’t seem too concerned.

“He’s protected by Secret Service—period,” she said. “I always tell people when they’re panicked, listen: he’s protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two: he did nothing wrong.”

