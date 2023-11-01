‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Allegedly Out at BravoCon After Racism Claims

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When the stars of Real Housewives of New York City descend upon Las Vegas to celebrate BravoCon alongside an expected 30,000 fans this weekend, Ramona Singer will not be among them. The 66-year-old was originally slated to appear, but her name disappeared from the BravoCon app on Tuesday, with sources confirming to Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter that she had indeed been axed from the lineup.

Singer’s last-minute removal comes after she reportedly texted a Page Six journalist a racial slur earlier on Tuesday—as part of a botched attempt to deny allegations of past racist behavior. Those past allegations were resurfaced and detailed in a bombshell Vanity Fair story published Monday. One of the most explosive claims involved an instance in which she allegedly used the N-word in conversation with a Black crew member during production on RHONY’s 13th season in 2020 and 2021.

Singer told Vanity Fair that she “never” said the N-word and that the crew member “misrepresented” the interaction. But the episode, along with a number of other formal complaints made about her behavior, spurred an internal investigation that ended “after nothing substantial was found,” Bravo said at the time.

