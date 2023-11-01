One Bloodthirsty Billionaire Wants to Cancel ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+

Everyone is hunting for dirt on everyone else on The Morning Show. Paul (Jon Hamm) wants to find something to oust Cory (Billy Crudup). Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Stella (Greta Lee) are going after Paul. Amanda (Tig Notaro) and Laura (Julianna Margulies) are looking for evidence to indict Bradley for erasing Insurrection footage. Several graves are being buried over at UBA—the question isn’t who will be slaughtered but, rather, who will be the first to be killed. Once one person falls, down goes UBA.

So much gossip, and all Alex (Jennifer Aniston) can manage to think about is running her own Alex Unfiltered studio out of UBA. Get your head out of the clouds, girl. Paul has promised his woman of the hour a prominent position at UBA and told her about his plan to dismantle the entirety of UBA, and Alex doesn’t care. She’ll be the sole survivor building it back up. Alex seeks counsel from her enemy, well-respected New York Magazine journalist Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden), who tells her that UBA will be nothing in a few years. But Alex Levy, she says, will always be a huge name.

Chris (Nicole Beharie) is facing a similar situation, as another anchor outgrowing UBA. After her viral “Abort the Court” Instagram post, Chris has been receiving death threats. UBA won’t let her cover the ongoing Roe v. Wade dilemma. There’s a sports network that wants to make Chris the face of their programming, but Chris isn’t so sure she wants to leave the heavy stuff behind for exclusively promoting the lighter news.

