Cautious calm along Lebanon’s southern border after violent, intermittent bombardments at night

NNA – Cautious calm on Wednesday reigned in the western and central sector villages ofnbsp;Lebanonrsquo;s southern border after violent and intermittent bombardments at night, which affected several villages along the Blue Line, from the town of Naqoura in the west reaching the town of Ramia in the east.

An Israeli aircraft carried out raids targeting a house in the outskirts of the southern town of Yaternbsp;in the western sector, causing injuries.nbsp;

Furthermore, the launch of enemy flare bombs continued at night in the skies of the region.

==========R.H.