Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to “Al-Akhbar” daily: Germany’s request to evacuate its nationals legitimate

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Tuesday responded in a statement to an article published by Al-Akhbar newspaper titled ldquo;Germany wants to send a military force to Lebanonrdquo;.

    ldquo;This article is a combination of inaccurate, false, and fragmentary information about the Ministryrsquo;s powers, and its role in giving permission to foreign forces to enter Lebanon,rdquo; the MoFArsquo;s statement reads, adding that the article has held the Foreign Ministry responsible for approving the entry of a German military force into Lebanon.

    ldquo;The submitted request is a legitimate one to evacuate foreign nationals present on Lebanese territories. A similar request had been previously submitted by the Canadian authorities and is currently listed on the next cabinet sessionrsquo;s agenda under item no. 11,rdquo; the statement added, making clear that ldquo;the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, not the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has given exceptional approval to the Canadian request, as is evident in the next cabinet sessionrsquo;s agenda.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

