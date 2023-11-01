Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 1, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    In memory of void… forgotten presidency in face of ldquo;war emergencyrdquo;

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Pope in indirect message to officials: ldquo;Elect a president, and Irsquo;ll visit Lebanonrdquo;

    quot;Quds Forcequot; Commander in Beirut

    Extension of army commander#39;s mandate advancing in parliament

    Al-Joumhouria:

    Lebanon complains against Israel over its use of phosphorus

    Everyone holding breath awaiting Nasrallahrsquo;s speechnbsp;

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Washington, Doha request extension of Army Commanderrsquo;s mandatenbsp;

    Berri does not legislate ldquo;on demandrdquo;

