Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 1, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
In memory of void… forgotten presidency in face of ldquo;war emergencyrdquo;
Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;
Pope in indirect message to officials: ldquo;Elect a president, and Irsquo;ll visit Lebanonrdquo;
quot;Quds Forcequot; Commander in Beirut
Extension of army commander#39;s mandate advancing in parliament
Al-Joumhouria:
Lebanon complains against Israel over its use of phosphorus
Everyone holding breath awaiting Nasrallahrsquo;s speechnbsp;
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
Washington, Doha request extension of Army Commanderrsquo;s mandatenbsp;
Berri does not legislate ldquo;on demandrdquo;
nbsp;
nbsp;
========R.H.