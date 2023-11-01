Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    News

    Does New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Have a Bank Account?

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , ,
    Does New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Have a Bank Account?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not have a bank account.

    At least, that’s what Johnson reports on years of personal financial disclosures, which date back to 2016 and reveal a financial life that, in the context of his role as a congressman and now speaker, appears extraordinarily precarious.

    Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘I would never recommend this to anybody’: We accidentally bought a derelict Victorian apartment for $12,000 at an auction and transformed it into our dream home

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    CD Rates and Savings Rates Today | Rates Remain Steady with Fed Meeting Imminent

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt

    Nov 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘I would never recommend this to anybody’: We accidentally bought a derelict Victorian apartment for $12,000 at an auction and transformed it into our dream home

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    CD Rates and Savings Rates Today | Rates Remain Steady with Fed Meeting Imminent

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt

    Nov 1, 2023
    News

    Taiwan detects 43 Chinese warplanes around island

    Nov 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy