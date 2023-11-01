7 hostages Killed in Bombing of Jabalia Refugee Camp on Tuesday- Hamas

NNA – Hamas#39; military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreigners, were killed as a result of Israel#39;s strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.nbsp;

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that adding that the death of civilians is a consequence of a quot;tragedy of war.quot; According to the exclaversquo;s Interior Ministry, at least 400 people in the refugee camp were killed and injured after Israeli air attacks.

quot;The Qassam Brigades announce the killing of seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders, in the Jabalia massacre yesterday,quot; the military wing said in a statement.–Sputniknbsp;

