Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    First foreigners, Palestinians holding dual nationalities are leaving Gaza for Egypt: AFP

    By

    Nov 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Dozens of foreigners and Palestinians holding dual nationalities left Gaza for Egypt on Wednesday as the Rafah border crossing was opened to individuals for the first time since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in response to the unprecedented attack by the movement on October 7th, as reported by a journalist from Agence France-Presse.

    These foreigners and Palestinians were allowed to enter the crossing at around 7:45 AM GMT after the Egyptian authorities announced its ldquo;exceptionalrdquo; opening to facilitate the transfer of approximately 90 Palestinian wounded and the departure of around 450 individuals with dual nationalities.–AFP

